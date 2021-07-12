Foood - Online Food Delivery App

Hi Dribbblers, 👋

Foood App is an online food delivery mobile application for food lovers who wants to save their time, for those who want to deliver food and can earn money with that, and for a small and the growing business. This is the platform where you can easily find food nearby, with the real-time delivery tracking system. A food delivery app that provides food delivery at your door in very less time and with the best packaging. Users can also track their orders in real-time and contact the delivery person for their convenience.

