Earth’s Choice Pest Solutions is one of the most established, well-respected pest control companies in the Pensacola area. They’ve built a reputation through an honest, no-fluff approach to providing the best service around — with both better-for-you and better-for-the-planet products. Beyond their product expertise, they are led by Van the Bug Man…known for his expert advice and personable approach.

They came to us ready to take their brand to the next level with goals of expanding and establishing themselves further in the surrounding areas.

We started with a workshop with the owners, Van and Lisa. Although there are several national brand services in the area, Earth’s Choice has built up a significant following and book of clientele. They know them by name, they have built customized plans for their specific pest control situation, and they maintain the relationships for years. They aim to use better-for-the planet products to treat the affected areas when possible, and are constantly incorporating the newest and best products to add to their arsenal.