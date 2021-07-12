🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This's the final design accepted by " TempWise " company
description : their company is a new heating and air conditioning company being established in Utah. And the client want a memorable owl character that represents wisdom but yet inviting to all ages.
For the logo I tried to create a owl that holding the magnifying glass, and I also tried to make the owl sitting above the tool. So the idea here is to make the wisdom owl look like he search to reflect the accuracy and workmanship, and he always hold a tool for solutions.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
