The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship – referred to as the CIE – needed a complete rebrand. It’s a buzzing business incubator hot spot for fast-growing companies, but neither their name, messaging, nor brand reflected this.

Our first task was to understand what the CIE had evolved into since their launch in 2008 and to help determine and define where it was going. We had to capture and reflect this in its messaging, look and feel, and deliver it in a way that would connect with prospective and current tenants, the business community, and move them to action.

We began with research, which gave us a foundation upon which we could build their brand. We workshopped with the key stakeholders to gather their input and vision.

The new name? Co:Lab. We used this name to couple with other key phrases throughout our messaging and marketing. Co:Lab = Co:llaboration, Co:mmunity, Co:working, Co:mmunicate, and Co:ffee.