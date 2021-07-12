Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Capital Cougars 2019 Nationals Comp Team T-Shirt

Capital Cougars 2019 Nationals Comp Team T-Shirt t-shirt apparel lineart christian cougar neon lights neon typography mascot design illustrator illustration vector
A fun neon lights concept we came up with for the 2019 Capital Christian HS Varsity Cheer Squad for them to rock at their national competition in Las Vegas.

Bold, clean, story-driven brand identity design.
