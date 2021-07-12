Coflyt streamlines and simplifies the management of aircraft in one simple app. In other words, it gives pilots and those who maintain aircrafts peace of mind. This is because it is the first software to truly bring aircraft management into the digital age. Additionally, it removes the need for log sheets. Finally, it holds a record of maintenance, and allows full visibility into the status of the aircraft. Because of this, individuals who maintain or share aircrafts are able to be on the same page with the status of their plane. We built them a brand to share this much-needed service with their customers.

A full brand system was created to set a solid base for it moving forward. Tradeshow booths, informational sheets, social skins, and design elements to support Coflyt’s videos were created to ensure the brand felt consistent across all platforms. Furthermore, the brand system has supported ongoing marketing efforts, as well as rounds of funds raised as the brand expands.