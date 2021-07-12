Landing page UI Kit for sale💵

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi awesome people 👋
Landing page is not just for registering or signing up, it should sell our product, Because landing page is the crucial thing for any kind of business, because where your project should speak without you. Then you should make them believe this is the best product for you.
So here in this package you will get 3 landing pages that are well crafted
🥳Landing pages
1. Landing page for booking online cosultants (7 sections)
2. Landing page for social media (11 sections)
3. Landing page for businesses (12 sections)
📝Contents
1. Navigation bar
2. Hero section
3. What we do?
4. Why do we great for you?
5. Explaining product features
6. Testimonials
7. Statistics about the company
8. Footer
✅What you’ll get?
1. 3 landing screens
2. Figma File Included
3. Crafted Icons with file (SVG)
💌Contact and support
If you need any help or want to send me your feedback about the product, say hai at elayamanikandank26@gmail.com