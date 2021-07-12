Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elayamanikandan

Landing page UI Kit for sale💵

Elayamanikandan
Elayamanikandan
Landing page UI Kit for sale💵 android design ios design mockup websitesaas appdesign websaas productlandingpage landingpagesaas websitedesign saasdesign landingpagedesign uidesignpatterns typography dribbble dailyui design
Landing page UI Kit for sale

Landing page UI Kit for sale

Hi awesome people 👋

Landing page is not just for registering or signing up, it should sell our product, Because landing page is the crucial thing for any kind of business, because where your project should speak without you. Then you should make them believe this is the best product for you.

So here in this package you will get 3 landing pages that are well crafted

🥳Landing pages

1. Landing page for booking online cosultants (7 sections)
2. Landing page for social media (11 sections)
3. Landing page for businesses (12 sections)

📝Contents

1. Navigation bar
2. Hero section
3. What we do?
4. Why do we great for you?
5. Explaining product features
6. Testimonials
7. Statistics about the company
8. Footer

✅What you’ll get?

1. 3 landing screens
2. Figma File Included
3. Crafted Icons with file (SVG)

💌Contact and support
If you need any help or want to send me your feedback about the product, say hai at elayamanikandank26@gmail.com

Elayamanikandan
Elayamanikandan
Say hai👋 if you care about user experience for your users🥳

