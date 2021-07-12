Uzair Khan

Ennova - Logo Animation

Ennova is a tech company offering several services for the energy industry, consultancy, lab tests, computer modeling, chemical services. This logo animation is created to somehow capture all of this.
It was a pleasure to work with ENNOVA. After a couple of iterations they were really happy with the final output.
Want to get a creative logo animation for your brand?
Feel free to reach out ✉️: uzair77.uz@gmail.com
I reply to emails immediately or within 6-12 hours time on some occasions

