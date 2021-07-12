Zeer Graphic

Cantic Podcast Logo

Zeer Graphic
Zeer Graphic
  • Save
Cantic Podcast Logo brand design line logo monoline logo monogram logo modern logo logo design logo presentation branding and identity branding flower logo records logo radio logo logo flower podcast logo woman podcast logo beauty podcast logo podcastlogo podcast logo
Download color palette

For detail presentation, check my Instagram
www.instagram.com/zeergraphic
.
Please contact me for logo project
zeergraphic@gmail.com
.
Thanks for your support. Like, share and comment :)

Zeer Graphic
Zeer Graphic

More by Zeer Graphic

View profile
    • Like