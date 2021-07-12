Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
HatchMark Studio

Coccoloba

HatchMark Studio
HatchMark Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Coccoloba ux ui vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Coccoloba ux ui vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Coccoloba ux ui vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Coccoloba ux ui vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Coccoloba ux ui vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Coccoloba ux ui vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette
  1. web.jpg
  2. COCO_BG_Mock.png
  3. Business-card-mockup-Vol11.png
  4. Coccoloba_Pattern-03.png
  5. Coccoloba_Pattern-01.png
  6. Coccoloba_Pattern_Artboard 4.png

Coccoloba is a sustainable fashion line – creating basics that can pair with jeans to blazers from the coccoloba leaf. It’s meant to be super wearable in everyday life and – just as importantly – affordable. It plays off the coastal lifestyle found in the Pensacola region and is used on apparel, tags, digital – and pairs a clean, minimal icon with a palette that reflects colors found in nature.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
HatchMark Studio
HatchMark Studio
Branding & Strategy agency in Downtown Pensacola, FL.
Hire Us

More by HatchMark Studio

View profile
    • Like