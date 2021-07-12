Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for Resume Doctor of Beverley Hills

Logo for Resume Doctor of Beverley Hills
This log was created for a small upstart that specializes in helping people ready their resumes as they start job hunting.

The brief was to create a logo that was both hip and professional with a flair that gave off a high fashion vibe. I created a doctor silhouette that would be easily readable from a distance.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
