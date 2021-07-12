Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omar Galvis

White Flower

Omar Galvis
Omar Galvis
Hire Me
  • Save
White Flower illustration design model octane c4d direction art cgi 3d
White Flower illustration design model octane c4d direction art cgi 3d
Download color palette
  1. 26.jpg
  2. 10.jpg

This is a minimalist job, I was looking to give the flower a very clean look

flor aniomacion.mp4
7 MB
Download
25.jpg
700 KB
Download
26.jpg
500 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Omar Galvis
Omar Galvis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Omar Galvis

View profile
    • Like