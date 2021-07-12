Fitted - Fitness Web App

Fitted is a UI Design focused project I worked on for school. It was made to motivate people into an exercise routine that fits their life and goals. With the overwhelming amount of exercises out there, it can be difficult to find one that suits your needs. Fitted aims to mitigate this by guiding the user into a routine best suited for them.

Life can be busy and stressful, and it can be hard to find an exercise routine that fits your schedule. To solve this, Fitted has a wide array of workouts that take different amounts of time. From 5 minutes to 1 hour you can always find the time that works for you.

This was created using Figma.