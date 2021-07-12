Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sales Flyers for Glamour Beauty Center

Sales Flyers for Glamour Beauty Center project management b2b print design
Glamour Beauty Center is a beauty products distributor that deals B2B with salons, barbershops and stylist across California.

For a period of a bout a year, I was in charge of the production of their B2B sales flyer. This included duties from design, product photography, image sourcing, data gathering and project management.

When I first took over, I updated the look and feel of the flyer, updated as much product photography as possible from what was available in the warehouse and streamlined the proofing process with the director of sales and CEO.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
