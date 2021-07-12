🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
ArtBridge is one of the most successful company in the art print industry in Hungary. The quality they provide in each print is remarkably excellent like their communication with customers.
---
They not just wanted to redesign their website so we sat down with the CEO of the company to identify the needs and wants.
We discovered that they needed a total overhaul of the costumer experience while browsing the webshop. The workshop was successful: we identified the stakeholder's main pain points while with the data he provided we discovered some needs of the customers as well.
Our challenge was to make the design pleasing to the eye and focused on the art. In addition it had to be usable to every art lover user despite their age and disadvanteges or abilities while enhancing the current experience.
---
See more at Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123328233/ArtBridge
---
UX/UI Design, Branding & Lead Designer: Egon Becskei
UI & Icon Design: Beáta Bohoni
Development: in progress
Copyright © Plus Creative Agency
Budapest, 2021