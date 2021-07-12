Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ruben

Project Re-Create 1: Swiggy Homescreen

Ruben
Ruben
  • Save
Project Re-Create 1: Swiggy Homescreen interfacedesgin uidesign uxdesign swiggyui swiggy ux ui
Download color palette

Project Re-Create 1: Swiggy Homescreen
ReCreating the best interfaces in the industry, one screen at a time.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Ruben
Ruben

More by Ruben

View profile
    • Like