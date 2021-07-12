BioNews Services

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
BNS is a company that serves people living with rare diseases by providing communities for them through social media and websites. They report current news of the latest developments and advancements all written in layman’s terms. These communities become places where those with the same disease can console, encourage, provide empathy, and share their wins and losses.
Our job was to show reality and change perception. We started with research and talked with patients, non-profits and associations, patient columnists, and BNS staff. Through this research and in-person workshops with leadership, we had a clear understanding of who BNS was, and this led to messaging and design that was spot on.