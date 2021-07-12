Peter Morville (Redux)

Peter Morville is best known as an influential figure and "founding father" of information architecture, having co-authored the best-selling book in the discipline, Information Architecture for the World Wide Web.

In the 1990s, together with Louis Rosenfeld, Morville headed Argus Associates, the consulting firm which supported one of the precursors of the Information Architecture Institute, the Argus Center for Information Architecture.The company began in January 1994 as a full-solution web design business, but Morville and Rosenfeld decided to specialize by applying principles of library science to solve issues of grouping and labeling on the early Web. The two dubbed their work "information architecture," although they did not mean it in the sense of Richard Saul Wurman's use of the term, who according to Morville, "focused on the presentation and layout of information on a two-dimensional page. We focused on the structure and organization of sites."[9] Argus worked with clients such as AT&T, Borders Books and Music, and Microsoft.

Morville went on to be co-founder and past president of the Information Architecture Institute and has served on their advisory board. He has been working with clients since 1994: Dow Chemical, Ford, the IMF, and the Library of Congress. His work has been featured in major publications, including Business Week, Fortune, and The Wall Street Journal.

His latest book is Planning for Everything. Peter lives in Virginia with his family and a dog named Asha. He blogs at intertwingled.org.

Morville is well known for his writings:

Planning for Everything: The Design of Paths and Goals. (2018).

Intertwingled: Information Changes Everything. (2014).

Search Patterns. (2010).

Ambient Findability (2005).

Information Architecture for the World Wide Web. (1998).

