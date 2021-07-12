Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Sanders

Westpac redesign

Chris Sanders
Chris Sanders
  • Save
Westpac redesign website mobile ui design
Westpac redesign website mobile ui design
Westpac redesign website mobile ui design
Westpac redesign website mobile ui design
Download color palette
  1. Westpac Cover.jpg
  2. Westpac mobile.jpg
  3. Westpac mobile menu - business.jpg
  4. Life Stages - Desktop 01.jpg

Redesign effort that was focused on Moments that matter the most in our life.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Chris Sanders
Chris Sanders
User Interface Design, Interaction Design, Design Systems

More by Chris Sanders

View profile
    • Like