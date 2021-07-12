Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App Design For Watching

App Design For Watching minimal mobile graphic design design app application ux ui
Hey guys,
I am excited to share the app design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.

Feel free to leave feedback

Thanks for watching!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Arman Bagheri

