Brainwave Logo

Brainwave Logo colorful graphic design face logo human logo brain logo vector branding illustration creative logo design business logo logo design
A combination and connection of text & shape/visual/graphical elements, focusing on the dynamics of the wave, flow, that symbolizes both education for adults, media & creativity, knowledge & management

