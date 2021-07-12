Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Atlanta Homestays is a temporary place to call home for those in the city, visiting from all over the world. They’re brought here to continue their education – or by work to learn a language or immerse themselves in a culture – and placed with host families to get the full American experience.

The logo mark is based off of the idea of an “H” and a bed – paired with a palette that’s full of energy, and photography that is diverse and candid.

The brand is based around the idea of temporary secondary families, new connections, friendships and the amazing energy that comes from that, and the visual system is built to reflect this.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
