Pokemon Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My friend and I decided to redesign the Pokemon website for fun and here's what I came up with. I've been a huge Pokemon fan since it came out when I was a kid and I'm happy to see how it's still popular to this day. If I ever had a chance to work with the Pokemon design team on anything, it would be a dream!