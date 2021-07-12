Hossain 👑

Plugin Landing page

Hossain 👑
Hossain 👑
  • Save
Plugin Landing page user interface design website design figma color minimal ux design design creative web template landing page ui design mode ui
Download color palette

Hey Creative People,

Here is my new Divi Hotspot Plugin Landing Page design that is modern and elegant. The design created for your Plugin, Digital Product, and many more things. It is perfect for any of your Landing page website.
Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button. I hope you like it. More design is coming soon. Stay connected. Let me know your feedback in your mind, Have any suggestions, drop them in the comments below.

For any Project Contact Me :
hossainmahmud1212@gmail.com

Hossain 👑
Hossain 👑

More by Hossain 👑

View profile
    • Like