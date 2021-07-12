Bible App feature

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Design concept - As a user of the bible app, I designed a feature that will allow users to watch live church services as well as rewatch past church services and view a range of categories. This received great feedback on Twitter and was fun to design😁