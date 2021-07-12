Arman Bagheri

Login page truck shippers

Arman Bagheri
Arman Bagheri
  • Save
Login page truck shippers ui design web design minimal ux design graphic design webdesign ui
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I am excited to share the website design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.

Feel free to leave feedback

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Arman Bagheri
Arman Bagheri

More by Arman Bagheri

View profile
    • Like