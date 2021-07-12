American International School of Lagos is a premier K-12 English language school in Lagos, Nigeria that provides high-quality education and experience for its students, representing over 58 different countries. AISL came to us with a need for a major brand update and upgrade, as it had been over a decade since anything had been updated with their brand.

Like we begin any brand project, lead with research. In this case, we interviewed current and former students, faculty, and parents. We visited Lagos for a week to do much of this in person, and to experience the brand first-hand. Up first, we introduce the logo. "We Are Eagles and We Soar" is the new AISL slogan and that lent itself to the creation of the logo, an iconic eagle that transforms into the African continent.