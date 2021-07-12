Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Perrin

'Emergence' Eco Wallet Art Direction

Josh Perrin
Josh Perrin
  • Save
'Emergence' Eco Wallet Art Direction print design physical media eco wallet logo album art graphic design album artwork album cover merchandise art direction album layout
Download color palette

After the first pressing of 'Emergence' sold out, Basilysk needed a more eco-friendly package for a physical copy that would cost less to produce and thus be able to be sold at a more affordable price specifically for international fans. This new compact edition boasts a revisited album cover and an all-new inner layout including a 2-panel lyric card. I directed and executed the entire project.

Available for purchase at www.basilysk.bandcamp.com

Josh Perrin
Josh Perrin

More by Josh Perrin

View profile
    • Like