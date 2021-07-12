'Emergence' Eco Wallet Art Direction

After the first pressing of 'Emergence' sold out, Basilysk needed a more eco-friendly package for a physical copy that would cost less to produce and thus be able to be sold at a more affordable price specifically for international fans. This new compact edition boasts a revisited album cover and an all-new inner layout including a 2-panel lyric card. I directed and executed the entire project.

Available for purchase at www.basilysk.bandcamp.com