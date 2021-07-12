'Emergence' Eco Wallet Art Direction

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After the first pressing of 'Emergence' sold out, Basilysk needed a more eco-friendly package for a physical copy that would cost less to produce and thus be able to be sold at a more affordable price specifically for international fans. This new compact edition boasts a revisited album cover and an all-new inner layout including a 2-panel lyric card. I directed and executed the entire project.
Available for purchase at www.basilysk.bandcamp.com