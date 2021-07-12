Daily UI 069 :: Trending

This is a portion of the home screen of a concept app I've been designing called Street Side. The section is labeled trending food trucks and features various popular trucks in the user's local area. As shown in the design, a user can easily view a food truck's profile using the "view" button on the card from the trending list. Each card also features great photos of the food served and the current overall rating of the featured trucks. The design is minimal and concise allowing the user to not become confused and enjoy the experience.