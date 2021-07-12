Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anirban Majumdar

Logo Design - Cozze Angler Management

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Logo Design - Cozze Angler Management identity company logo ux ui creative design vector typography illustration graphic design brand branding logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗖𝗼𝘇𝘇𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me (designed for an US client). I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like