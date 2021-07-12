Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kartikey Shandilya

Tourism Website Design

Kartikey Shandilya
Kartikey Shandilya
  • Save
Tourism Website Design tourism webdesign web layout website re-design website design tourism illustration minimal ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello you awesome people!

This is the shot for re-designing of the landing page for 'EaseMyTrip', an Indian e-tourism company.

I hope you like it. Do hit the 'L' button if you loved it!💖

To know more about my projects, visit: https://www.behance.net/kartikeshandil

Kartikey Shandilya
Kartikey Shandilya

More by Kartikey Shandilya

View profile
    • Like