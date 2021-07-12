DC Character Website

Have you seen the new Justice League Snyder Cut? I have and I enjoyed it a ton. I thought it would be fun to design a DC website concept using the #snyderverse characters. Designed in Figma using features like Auto Layout, Components, Variants, Interactive Components, and a bunch of other techniques to bring this fun immersive design all together.

Watch the 2 part video tutorial here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Gf2xRRKrMg&t=216s