Jesse Showalter

DC Character Website

Jesse Showalter
Jesse Showalter
Hire Me
  • Save
DC Character Website comic books snyderverse dc comics graphic design website ui design web design web de ui
DC Character Website comic books snyderverse dc comics graphic design website ui design web design web de ui
Download color palette
  1. coach dashboard.jpg
  2. coach dashboard-1.jpg

Have you seen the new Justice League Snyder Cut? I have and I enjoyed it a ton. I thought it would be fun to design a DC website concept using the #snyderverse characters. Designed in Figma using features like Auto Layout, Components, Variants, Interactive Components, and a bunch of other techniques to bring this fun immersive design all together.

Watch the 2 part video tutorial here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Gf2xRRKrMg&t=216s

Jesse Showalter
Jesse Showalter
Full-Stack Designer
Hire Me

More by Jesse Showalter

View profile
    • Like