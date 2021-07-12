Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
De Stijl Stamp designs

De Stijl Stamp designs postage stamp print print design design stamp graphic design
A project involving the design of a stamp following the aesthetic and creative vision of the De Stijl artists. The final design used more whitespace and an abstract tulip shape alongside the Royal Orange color.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
