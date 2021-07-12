Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BRAND MATCHING MAILCHIMP PROMOTIONAL EMAIL TEMPLATE DESIGN

Category: Newsletter | Design Industry: Service Provider
Template: MailChimp 1:3:1 | Platform: MailChimp
Photos: Vivaco & Freepik

Features:

◉ Responsive Email Templates
◉ Professional & Business Class Design
◉ Drag and Drop Editable Functionality
◉ Brand Matching Design
◉ Clean, and Modern look
◉ Stunning Mailchimp Email Template
◉ Unique & Creative Graphics Contents
◉ Cross Browser Supported
◉ Html & CSS File Included

For more details & sample order similar work, please contact:
Email: sohanbapary365@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
