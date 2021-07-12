Nick Lacke
Sprout Social

Arthur Ashe

Nick Lacke
Sprout Social
Nick Lacke for Sprout Social
Hire Us
  • Save
Arthur Ashe champion arthur ashe 70s racial justice social justice glasses racket tennis sports man digital drawing portrait illustration
Download color palette

Arthur Ashe portrait illustration for Sprout Heroes

Sprout Social
Sprout Social
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Sprout Social

View profile
    • Like