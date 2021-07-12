🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This was another set of illustrations tied by theme and color. I started with the shuttle and moved to Antelope Valley (Edwards Air Force Base) where the shuttle would sometimes land for the Joshua trees and poppies. I stayed in California for this spectacular space-age-looking 76 (originally Union 76) station. The one-time slogan of 76 was "Go With the Spirit...the Spirit of '76" which makes me think of the shuttle for some reason. I love these exercises!
