Go With the Spirit

Go With the Spirit midcentury flowers desert plants nasa shuttle space design retro vector illustration
This was another set of illustrations tied by theme and color. I started with the shuttle and moved to Antelope Valley (Edwards Air Force Base) where the shuttle would sometimes land for the Joshua trees and poppies. I stayed in California for this spectacular space-age-looking 76 (originally Union 76) station. The one-time slogan of 76 was "Go With the Spirit...the Spirit of '76" which makes me think of the shuttle for some reason. I love these exercises!

