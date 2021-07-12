I chose Schitt’s Creek for this project as this show is very close to my heart. Not only the show, but the characters were so good that it’s been difficult for me to choose a favourite. But if you still force me to choose, I’ll choose David Rose. Coming to the project - Rose Apothecary, I had David in my head all through the time.

What if COVID 19 had hit Schitt’s Creek town too and knowing David, he’d be

devastated like the others and would also likely avoid getting out of his house during these times or even rather meeting people. Let alone him, he’d also restrict Patrick to leave the house. To avoid all of this stress and to keep his business growing, I created this landing page as a solution, keeping his character’s aesthetic in mind : Minimal, Black & White and also his personality while designing the landing page. Also with this, I’ve tried to add in some of the other characters on the landing page to give it a very authentic Schitt’s creek touch.