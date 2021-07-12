Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spencer Brokaw

Retro Mascot Badge

Spencer Brokaw
Spencer Brokaw
Retro Mascot Badge old school retro cartoon character design rubber hose design bat art deco typography badge 1930s vintage cartoon logo texture vintage vintage illustration retro design branding illustration
Retro cartoon bat mascot and badge for Batslip Crazy Pottery in Dayton, Ohio.

Spencer Brokaw
Spencer Brokaw

