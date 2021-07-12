Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thais

#DailyUI 003 - Landying Page

Thais
Thais
  • Save
#DailyUI 003 - Landying Page design ui
Download color palette

#Day3: Landying page. What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Thais
Thais

More by Thais

View profile
    • Like