UI Components ux ui design e-learning
Designers needed a new UI for a course builder and this was my redesign. We were not happy with the workflow of creating placing content and designers didn't have the HTML and CSS experience to create custom web experiences. This UI has replaced our previous flow and has made the process much less laborious

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
