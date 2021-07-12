Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purwaka Fitra

Music Player - UI Design

Purwaka Fitra
Purwaka Fitra
  • Save
Music Player - UI Design play musicplayer dj music template modern interface visual uiux ux design free illustration ui black creative dark branding app trending
Download color palette

Hi People
Music player template to make it easier for users to develop or create music applications for their own brands.
-------------------------
Business inquiry
purwakafitra@gmail.com

Thank You People

Purwaka Fitra
Purwaka Fitra

More by Purwaka Fitra

View profile
    • Like