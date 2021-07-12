By the end of 2016, I felt ready to start planning a debut album for Cats Are Tiny Lions.

In the middle of recording, I started concepting the look of the album and marketing assets. This poster is the primary look and feel for that entire album.

I wanted to make an image of a small cat look gigantic, enormous, universe-spawning. To accomplish that goal, I started looking at images of galaxies and interstellar objects.

The color palette is what makes this image work for me. It took a surprisingly amount of time to find colors that worked well together and that evoked the interplay of colors I’ve seen in some of the interstellar imagery.

The album was finished but never released but I am really proud of what I accomplish in this poster.