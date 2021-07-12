Daniel Alvarez

Grid Poster for Cats Are Tiny Lions

Daniel Alvarez
Daniel Alvarez
  • Save
Grid Poster for Cats Are Tiny Lions poster design illustration
Download color palette

Cats Are Tiny Lions is a musical project by me! I wanted to create a music project that would enable me to experiment and allow me to get away from genre limitations.

When I came up with the idea for this poster, I was really into Ableton Live and midi sequencers. I used that idea to create an illustration of a cat in a sequencer grid layout.

I created a simple silhouette of a cat that could also work for the image of a lioness (no mane!). I went through a myriad of colors trying to find the right combination. I wanted colors that were soft and gentle but that would also convey the sequencer lights genesis of the design.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Daniel Alvarez
Daniel Alvarez

More by Daniel Alvarez

View profile
    • Like