Grid Poster for Cats Are Tiny Lions

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cats Are Tiny Lions is a musical project by me! I wanted to create a music project that would enable me to experiment and allow me to get away from genre limitations.
When I came up with the idea for this poster, I was really into Ableton Live and midi sequencers. I used that idea to create an illustration of a cat in a sequencer grid layout.
I created a simple silhouette of a cat that could also work for the image of a lioness (no mane!). I went through a myriad of colors trying to find the right combination. I wanted colors that were soft and gentle but that would also convey the sequencer lights genesis of the design.