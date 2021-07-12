Grid Poster for Cats Are Tiny Lions

Cats Are Tiny Lions is a musical project by me! I wanted to create a music project that would enable me to experiment and allow me to get away from genre limitations.

When I came up with the idea for this poster, I was really into Ableton Live and midi sequencers. I used that idea to create an illustration of a cat in a sequencer grid layout.

I created a simple silhouette of a cat that could also work for the image of a lioness (no mane!). I went through a myriad of colors trying to find the right combination. I wanted colors that were soft and gentle but that would also convey the sequencer lights genesis of the design.