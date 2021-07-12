🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
EXS Brand Logo Design
Creative Word Mark logo design.
This work has been completed for a client.
Copyright owner: Syed Himel. (Owner of EXS Brand)
Available for freelance tasks. Let's explore your design,
Email: mirzaxhs@gmail.com
Whatsapp: 01795374772
After watching, if you feel good, then appreciate me and do not forget to follow me.