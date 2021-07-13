Mittal Group of Companies - The Process

This branding project for MGOC did not happen overnight... It actually happened over approximately 186 nights (or 6 months, haha) 😅 The branding process started out back in February with some initial research, moodboards and project directions. Working with the client every step of the way really helped keep the process moving smoothly. We consulted with our client at every major milestone of the project, like after the research/direction decision stage, the logo iteration stage, icon development stage, and color pairing stage, just to name a few. Here are a couple shots from behind the scenes of the MGOC logo development and branding project.