Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kylie Bradshaw
Apexx Strategies

Mittal Group of Companies - The Process

Kylie Bradshaw
Apexx Strategies
Kylie Bradshaw for Apexx Strategies
Hire Us
  • Save
Mittal Group of Companies - The Process branding process logo design sketches process work process logo illustration branding vector typography design brand identity visual design graphic design
Mittal Group of Companies - The Process branding process logo design sketches process work process logo illustration branding vector typography design brand identity visual design graphic design
Mittal Group of Companies - The Process branding process logo design sketches process work process logo illustration branding vector typography design brand identity visual design graphic design
Mittal Group of Companies - The Process branding process logo design sketches process work process logo illustration branding vector typography design brand identity visual design graphic design
Download color palette
  1. MGOC001_Dribbble Posts_Process-01.png
  2. MGOC001_Dribbble Posts-02.png
  3. MGOC001_Dribbble Posts-03.png
  4. MGOC001_Dribbble Posts2-04.png

This branding project for MGOC did not happen overnight... It actually happened over approximately 186 nights (or 6 months, haha) 😅 The branding process started out back in February with some initial research, moodboards and project directions. Working with the client every step of the way really helped keep the process moving smoothly. We consulted with our client at every major milestone of the project, like after the research/direction decision stage, the logo iteration stage, icon development stage, and color pairing stage, just to name a few. Here are a couple shots from behind the scenes of the MGOC logo development and branding project.

2952e10834439e9fc24b80e7d6db2006
Rebound of
Mittal Group of Companies - Logo Design
By Kylie Bradshaw
Apexx Strategies
Apexx Strategies
We design products & experiences to push your brand forward.
Hire Us

More by Apexx Strategies

View profile
    • Like