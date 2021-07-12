Clarissa Fatimah

Course App - UI UX Case Study

Course App - UI UX Case Study course app casestudy ux ui
Hello, everyone! This is my submission to Dribbble for a UX Case Study. My concern with this app is, that it's developed for designers who are seeking a perfect course platform that incorporates the learning path. I was thrilled to go through this process so that I may improve in the future. More can be found on my behance! https://www.behance.net/gallery/122927245/UI-UX-CASE-STUDY

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
