prayoga logo

logo for personal branding from a web programmer. This logo uses the initials model of the letters "Y-G". which the two letters are short nicknames of the name "prayoga". the use of green is meant to symbolize growth. where this programmer is always growing his abilities all the time. Then the use of a pointed shape design is a symbol of the work being carried out which will always be kept the best and sharpest. and the heart-like shape illustrates that prayoga always does his job with all his heart.