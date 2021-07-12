Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brian Gundell

Seattle Kraken — Three Rink Rush Logo

Seattle Kraken — Three Rink Rush Logo puck ribbons sports hockey logo shield mountains seattle kraken seattle
Logo created for the Seattle Kraken's inaugural preseason tour, dubbed the Three Rink Rush for Youth Hockey

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Specializing in sports branding & design
