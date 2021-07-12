Toko Salman Mulia logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
gold shop logo in tangerang, indonesia. The logo was created with the principle of depicting the luxury and stability of gold. This concept was taken with the aim of building the impression that the gold products sold in this store are strong and stable investment media products. without forgetting to maintain the luxurious impression of these gold products. Giving a star image above the logo is used to symbolize high hopes. Then the rice and cotton symbols on the right and left of the logo become a depiction of prosperity.