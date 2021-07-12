Toko Salman Mulia logo

gold shop logo in tangerang, indonesia. The logo was created with the principle of depicting the luxury and stability of gold. This concept was taken with the aim of building the impression that the gold products sold in this store are strong and stable investment media products. without forgetting to maintain the luxurious impression of these gold products. Giving a star image above the logo is used to symbolize high hopes. Then the rice and cotton symbols on the right and left of the logo become a depiction of prosperity.