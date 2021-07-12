It's been awhile Dribbble!

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I haven't posted anything in about a year...which checks since I've been busy raising these two who turn 1 at the end of this month! Thought I'd share a few of my favorite monthly photos of them. Shoutout to @Hoodzpah for making the perfect typeface for the project! (Lone Pine).
Excited to share some more recent fun work with you all...the last site design I shared was something I did right after my maternity leave with my now 3yo...woof!